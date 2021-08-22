Torrance Little League Shuts Out Hamilton, Ohio

Torrance, Calif.'s Dominic Golia (18) and pitcher Xavier Navarro (7) smile as the run off the field after Navarro caught a line drive back to the mound off the bat of Hamilton, Ohio's Kaleb Harden during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Grant Hays led Torrance Little League to a 9-0 thumping of Hamilton, Ohio, at the Little League Baseball World Series. The victory moved the California team within two wins of the tournament final.

Much like its opener on Thursday, an 11-1 defeat of New Hampshire, Torrance rolled to another lopsided victory behind a well-rounded formula.

Torrance’s next game in the modified double-elimination event will be on Wednesday against either Oregon or South Dakota. With a win there, they would advance to the tournament semifinal. After dominating again on Sunday, a potential path to the championship game is becoming a little clearer.

Shohei Ohtani was also in attendance to sign autographs for fans.

Torrance, Calif.'s Xavier Navarro (7) delivers a pitch against Torrance, Calif. during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Torrance, Calif. right fielder Elias Emerson (21) catches a ball off the bat of Hamilton, Ohio's JJ Vogel (23) during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Hamilton, Ohio's JJ Vogel (23) stretches to get Torrance, Calif.'s Kaishu Harrison (12) out at first base during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. California won the game 9-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Torrance, Calif.'s Grant Hays (22) flexes as rounds the bases on his three-run home run off of Torrance, Calif. pitcher Cooper Oden during the third inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. California won the game 9-0. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani gives autographs to parents of the Honolulu, Hawaii, Little League team as he arrives at Lamade Stadium during a weather delay in a baseball game between Honolulu, Hawaii, and Hastings, Neb., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. The Angels are scheduled to play the Cleveland Indians in the Little League World Series Classic in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday night. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani , front left, gives autographs to Oaks, Pa.'s Ryan McVey (5), left, Jack Strzeminski, Timmy Burns and Jack Rambo during a visit to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.