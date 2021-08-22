Torrance Little League Shuts Out Hamilton, Ohio

Grant Hays led Torrance Little League to a 9-0 thumping of Hamilton, Ohio, at the Little League Baseball World Series. The victory moved the California team within two wins of the tournament final.
Much like its opener on Thursday, an 11-1 defeat of New Hampshire, Torrance rolled to another lopsided victory behind a well-rounded formula.
Torrance’s next game in the modified double-elimination event will be on Wednesday against either Oregon or South Dakota. With a win there, they would advance to the tournament semifinal. After dominating again on Sunday, a potential path to the championship game is becoming a little clearer.
Shohei Ohtani was also in attendance to sign autographs for fans.
With no international bracket at the Little League World Series this year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, runners-up in the U.S. regional tournaments have filled half the 16 available slots. Each of those winners -- Ohio, California, Oregon, South Dakota and Texas -- had a different and entertaining path to victory. While California dominated New Hampshire 10-2, South Dakota starter Gavin Weir struck out 15 batters before hitting the pitch count limit in a 2-0 combined no-hitter over Louisiana.
Shohei Ohtani figures to be the center of attention as the Angels and Indians travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the annual Little League Classic. The two-way star with a major league-leading 40 home runs is expected to DH for Los Angeles. Three-time MVP Mike Trout will also be on hand, although he’s still on the injured list with a right calf injury.
Cal Quantrill pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Amed Rosario launched an early homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in the Little League Classic on Sunday night. As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. “It was almost more nerve-wracking throwing for a bunch of pre-teens than it is regularly,” Quantrill joked.
Liberty National avoided the brunt of the wind from Hurricane Henri, but not the rain that forced the final round of The Northern Trust to finish on Monday. In a memo sent to players Sunday night, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he is amending the bad weather guidelines to allow for a Tuesday finish regardless of how much golf is played Monday. Monahan cited the importance and the sequential nature of the FedEx Cup playoffs in making an exception to the guidelines.
Sometimes when you make the smart play from a clock management perspective, not everyone watching is smart enough to understand why you did it. Chiefs running back Derrick Gore found that out in front of a national television audience. The Chiefs had the ball and the lead with 1:51 remaining when Gore got the ball [more]
Mike Trout says he is still aiming to return to the Los Angeles Angels lineup this season despite a lengthy and frustrating recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him since May 17. The three-time AL MVP said Saturday before a game in Cleveland that he hasn't given any thought to shutting down for the year. “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve been through in my career,” Trout said.