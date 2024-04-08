Torquay United ease relegation fears with 2-1 Truro City win

Financially stricken Torquay United eased their National League South relegation fears with a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Truro City.

Truro hosted the game in Gloucester as they begin a run of three games in successive evenings as they make up for a run of postponements.

Arkell Jude-Boyd gave the Gulls a 23rd-minute lead before Brad Ash doubled the advantage 15 minutes later.

Ex-Torquay defender Ed Palmer headed a goal back deep in stoppage time

It came after another former Torquay player - Dan Sullivan - had hit the post for Truro 10 minutes after half-time.

The win for Torquay - their first since the club went into administration on Friday - moves them a point above Truro into 18th place.

The Gulls - who have had 10 points deducted after their financial problems - are five points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play.

Truro are four points from safety with six games to go and host 20th-placed Eastbourne Borough in a key game at the bottom of the table on Wednesday night with the two sides separated by three points.

The White Tigers then host league leaders Yeovil Town on Thursday with the Glovers knowing a win will clinch the league title and an immediate return to the National League.