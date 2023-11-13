Advertisement

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson hails strikers after Havant victory

BBC
·1 min read

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson praised strikers Theo Williams and Brad Ash after they got the goals in the 2-0 win over Havant and Waterlooville.

Williams put them ahead after an hour of the National League South tie before substitute goalkeeper Filip Chalupniczak saved a penalty on his Gulls debut 13 minutes from full time.

Ash's stoppage-time goal - his first since August - sealed the win.

"He'll still get 15 goals this season," Johnson said of Ash to BBC Radio Devon.

The three points lifted the Gulls back into the play-off places in National League South, as they moved into fifth place.

It was Torquay's first away win in the league since a 2-1 victory at Slough Town on 26 August, and the first time Ash had found the net in the league for the Gulls since a 3-0 win over Farnborough on 5 September.

"He just needs that confidence," added Johnson.

"It's very difficult to just leave him out, strikers have to be playing so they know that you've still got faith in them - so that was a massive goal for him.

"It was a big goal for Theo as well because he likes scoring goals and I said to him at half-time 'just get at people, you haven't got to slow up and hit it from 20 yards, you're quicker than anyone on that pitch'.

"I thought it was a great run into the box and a very good goal.

"It was nice to win 2-0 rather than make it look like we'd scraped a 1-0 win or if it had been a draw, that would have been a disaster really, so they came up trumps."