Torquay United boss Gary Johnson hails strikers after Havant victory

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson praised strikers Theo Williams and Brad Ash after they got the goals in the 2-0 win over Havant and Waterlooville.

Williams put them ahead after an hour of the National League South tie before substitute goalkeeper Filip Chalupniczak saved a penalty on his Gulls debut 13 minutes from full time.

Ash's stoppage-time goal - his first since August - sealed the win.

"He'll still get 15 goals this season," Johnson said of Ash to BBC Radio Devon.

The three points lifted the Gulls back into the play-off places in National League South, as they moved into fifth place.

It was Torquay's first away win in the league since a 2-1 victory at Slough Town on 26 August, and the first time Ash had found the net in the league for the Gulls since a 3-0 win over Farnborough on 5 September.

"He just needs that confidence," added Johnson.

"It's very difficult to just leave him out, strikers have to be playing so they know that you've still got faith in them - so that was a massive goal for him.

"It was a big goal for Theo as well because he likes scoring goals and I said to him at half-time 'just get at people, you haven't got to slow up and hit it from 20 yards, you're quicker than anyone on that pitch'.

"I thought it was a great run into the box and a very good goal.

"It was nice to win 2-0 rather than make it look like we'd scraped a 1-0 win or if it had been a draw, that would have been a disaster really, so they came up trumps."