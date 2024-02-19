Torquay United 'bereft of confidence' in Braintree loss - Gary Johnson

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson says his side are "bereft of confidence" after their 1-0 loss at 10-man Braintree in National League South.

The hosts played for 65 minutes with 10 men following Alfie Pavey's red card after an incident with Ross Marshall.

But despite Torquay's man advantage, Tom Blackwell's goal 10 minutes after half-time proved to be decisive.

The Gulls have dropped to 12th in National League South after one win in their last 11 league matches.

"We've got a squad of players, but some of them have not produced for a little while now," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's a little bit of confidence in them, they all looked today bereft of confidence and they do things that they don't normally do, and what they should do they're not doing."

Johnson has come under increasing pressure from supporters unhappy with the club's recent slump - they were relegated from the National League at the end of last season, just two years after missing out on promotion to League Two on penalties.

Torquay United Supporters Trust are organising a yellow card protest at the Gulls' next home game on Saturday against Aveley with the club at the lowest point in their history in terms of league position.

"I understand the supporters' disappointment because it's the same as ours, exactly the same," Johnson added.

"We wanted to try and turn it around for them, but at the moment that's not happening.

"But it's something that, whatever happens, you're trying to do your best for the football club, and that includes the supporters.

"The ones that were here today I appreciate them because it's a long way from Torquay to here and we didn't give them anything.

"We have to address that and see where we go from there."