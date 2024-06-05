Torquay United add two more players

Sam Dreyer spent time at Stevenage's academy [Rex Features]

Torquay United have signed centre-back Sam Dreyer and striker Jaydn Crosbie.

Dreyer, 20, is the son of former player John, who spent a spell on loan at Torquay in the 1985-86 season, and has agreed a two-year deal at Plainmoor.

He played for National League South rivals Hampton & Richmond last season and has also had time in the academy sides at Peterborough United and Stevenage.

Crosbie has also agreed a two-year deal having impressed at Hellenic League side Mangotsfield United.

The 20-year-old scored 37 goals in 48 matches for the ninth-tier side.

