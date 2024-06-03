Torquay sign Taunton defender Foulston

Jay Foulston helped Yeovil Town win the National League South title last season [Rex Features]

Torquay United have made their first signing since the club was taken over by new owners.

The club have signed Taunton Town defender Jay Foulston on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old spent time on loan at National League South winners Yeovil Town last season.

Foulston is a former Wales Under-19 international and was on the books of Newport County as a youngster.

Torquay had their transfer embargo formally lifted at the weekend after the takeover by the Bryn Consortium was completed.

The Gulls ended last season in administration meaning they were not allowed to sign new players.

Related internet links