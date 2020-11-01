Toronto Wolfpack Super League future set to be decided at Monday meeting

Sonny Bill Williams was a high-profile recruit for the Wolfpack until he left the club this summer - AFP

Toronto Wolfpack’s future will be decided on Monday when clubs vote on whether to allow them back into Super League next year.

The transatlantic outfit face a huge fight to garner enough support to rubber-stamp their readmission, with the competition’s executive chairman, Robert Elstone, vehemently opposed to their return.

A long-time Toronto sceptic, the former Everton supremo will cast his vote on Monday along with Super League’s 11 member clubs and the Rugby Football League, the governing body.

Toronto need seven of their 13 votes to go in their favour if proposed new owner, Carlo LiVolsi, is to lead them back into Super League and ensure they do not go down as another failed expansion project.

The Wolfpack withdrew from this year’s competition in July, citing financial and visa issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. It emerged that previous owner David Argyle had not paid players for months and their debut season in Super League ended in embarrassment.

Dual-code legend Sonny Bill Williams, the most high-profile signing in Super League history, left the club and returned to Australia to rejoin Sydney Roosters.

LiVolsi, a Canadian businessman, recently presented a bid to return to the competition in 2021 but it was swiftly rejected. His new bid has been circulated to the 11 Super League clubs and they will vote on Toronto’s future at the virtual meeting.

It is understood that Elstone, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Hull KR, Salford, Hull FC and Castleford will vote against Toronto’s readmittance, although leading clubs such as St Helens and Leeds are known to support their return.

It is understood that part of LiVolsi’s submission includes a profit share of his grooming business, Wolf Grooming, but this has been deemed “unquantifiable and unfavourable” by Super League.

LiVolsi has also proposed that Toronto receive an equal share of central monies in 2021 – each Super League club is paid around £2 million annually – and a two-point penalty as punishment for withdrawing from this season’s competition.

The Wolfpack entered the third tier, League 1, upon their formation in 2017 and have since achieved two promotions to reach Super League last year.

They have never received any central distribution, a condition they agreed to upon being allowed into the British game.

Significantly, Elstone has urged clubs to vote against Toronto and a damning report from a committee of Super League Europe’s executive, tasked with investigating their submission and which includes Rugby Football League chairman Simon Johnson, concluded that expansion into Canada does not make strategic sense.

It also dismissed the commercial prospects of a Super League presence in North America and claimed any significant financial returns were “highly unlikely” in the future.

If LiVolsi’s bid is unsuccessful, he is likely to walk away from the club and Super League will continue to run with an 11-team competition in 2021, meaning there will again be no relegation.

Meanwhile, clubs will also vote on whether to end the regular season and head straight into a play-off series.