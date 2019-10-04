Toronto on verge of promised land in bid to become global sports brand and change the face of Super League

Toronto Wolfpack host Featherstone Rovers in Saturday night's Championship Grand Final where not only a place in Super League is at stake, but perhaps also the soul and direction of the sport itself.

Toronto, the first professional transatlantic sports club, have visions of playing against teams from Barcelona and New York in the coming years and competing with traditional powerhouses such as St Helens and Wigan for major silverware.

But first they must negotiate a way past a part-time team from a former pit village in deepest, darkest West Yorkshire.

Toronto reaching the promised land would encourage hopes of expansion of a kind not seen since Super League was formed in 1996.

“The competition is relatively still the same format with the same amount of money and resources and with the same if not less profile than when it started 23 years ago,” says Toronto head coach Brian McDermott, the most successful coach in Super League history with four Grand Final wins at Leeds.

“Look at football, rugby union and cricket in 1996 and the investment, ownership and facilities in these sports since then and then compare them to rugby league now. If the sport is being played with the same names in 10 years' time, then it has regressed.

Brian McDermott won four Super league Grand Finals with Leeds Rhinos Credit: Dave Howarth/PA

“I’m not saying the game will die, it’s too good for that, but it’s not growing.

“It would be great to have a Barcelona in there and maybe a New York or Ottawa as well. If Toronto Wolfpack are successful, it could potentially change the face of rugby league. This is not just flash in the pan stuff.”

Featherstone were formed 117 years ago and have lifted the Challenge Cup three times, but they were dumped out of the top flight at the advent of Super League and have not been back since.

The old-versus-new contrast adds to the intrigue of Saturday's showdown at the Lamport Stadium, where a crowd of around 9,000 is expected.

Toronto owner David Argyle says: “Reaching Super League would be the realisation of a dream, but we still have a lot more to achieve and want to become a global sporting brand.

“Toronto is one of the world's great cities and we have Toronto FC [MLS], the Maple Leafs [ice hockey], the Argonauts [Canadian football], the Blue Jays [baseball] and the Raptors [NBA]. Across all our media channels, 600 million people all over the world had the potential to see or hear about Toronto Wolfpack in a material way this season. The potential for further growth is huge.”

The idea of forming the Wolfpack came from Toronto-born businessman Eric Perez and is financed largely by Argyle, a 58-year-old mining investor.

Toronto were allowed entry into the British game by the Rugby Football League after agreeing to forgo central distributions from the governing body and cover the cost of all visiting teams. They play blocks of home games in Canada and blocks of away games in the UK where they have a base in Manchester.

It has not been plain sailing, however.

There have been logistical problems over travel and accommodation for visiting teams, visa issues and reports of players and suppliers being paid late. Argyle stepped down as chairman and chief executive earlier this year after aiming a racist remark at Swinton Lions forward Jose Kenga.

Bob Hunter replaced him and Argyle says: “There has been positives to come out of it because Jose and I now speak regularly and Bob is doing a much better job than I ever could.

“Therefore, putting aside the pain and hurt I caused, the outcome has actually led to us being bigger, better, faster, stronger and more knowledgeable.

“Moreover, stepping down as chairman won't affect my financial commitment to the Wolfpack at all.”

Promotion to Super League would mean signing big-name players within the constraints of the salary cap. Curiously, Toronto’s director of rugby, Brian Noble, and McDermott are understood to have offered a deal to a current NFL star.

Argyle, who has previously spoken of his desire to sign Sonny Bill Williams, says around CAD$ 21m (£12.7m) has been pumped into the club during the past three years.

He reasons: “In order to attract fans, you need big names, as the MLS did with bringing in David Beckham. “Both Brians are trying to put together a squad that would make us successful in Super League and create what I'm trying to achieve - a bigger profile. They are doing that as we speak.”

It was officially confirmed only on Thursday that the winners of Saturday’ promotion showdown would be allowed into Super League.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone recently stated that Toronto would be forced to forgo their £2m central distribution should they go up and that it would be shared out among the other 11 clubs. Argyle says: “My personal belief was that we were always going to get the green light and the negotiations with the Rugby Football League were held with good intentions on all sides.

“It was an extremely positive experience. The RFL always gets criticised when they mess up, but people forget to say when they do a good job.”

Doubts and scepticism have followed Toronto, who will enter the Challenge Cup next season and potentially play games on the road in venues such as Copenhagen, Dublin, London and Spain, since the moment they formed.

Yet McDermott, whose side have lost only once all season, adds: “This is a city that loves sport and will get behind any successful side. Over two million people lined the streets of Toronto when the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title in June. We're getting over 9,000 fans for home games in the Championship, so can you imagine us being in Super League and winning the Challenge Cup or Grand Final? People would get behind it like you've never seen.”

Featherstone, meanwhile, have previous experience of beating Toronto on their own turf and are bubbling after victories away at Leigh, York and Toulouse carried them into this weekend's winner-takes-all showdown.

McDermott adds: “After losing the Million Pound Game last season, we have only lost one game this year and that's a fair effort, regardless of the competition.

“There will be accusations that we're spending more money and have got a better squad, which I take into account, but if we win the Grand Final having lost one game all year I'll be immensely proud.

“If Featherstone win, that means the fifth-best team in the Championship are going to be in Super League next season. Featherstone are a great story within in the game, but they're not a great story in London or Toronto or New York.”

If the Wolfpack prevail, their story might only just be starting.