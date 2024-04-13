Toronto takes on Miami on 3-game losing streak

Toronto Raptors (25-56, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (45-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to break its three-game losing streak with a win over Miami.

The Heat have gone 31-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 20-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raptors are 18-33 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto allows 118.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Heat average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer makes per game than the Raptors give up (13.7). The Raptors average 112.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 108.5 the Heat give up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 125-103 on April 13, with Nikola Jovic scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 15.8 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 17 points and 4.9 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points per game.

Raptors: 2-8, averaging 108.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Terry Rozier: out (neck), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Duncan Robinson: out (facet).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), Jontay Porter: out (personal reasons), D.J. Carton: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.