Associated Press

Yu Darvish always makes the New York Mets look light on offense. General manager Billy Eppler is trying to do something about that — no matter which opponent is on the mound. Darvish dominated the Mets again, and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer off three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer that sent the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 victory Friday night.