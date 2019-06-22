Danny Green on Raptors visiting White House: 'I think it's a hard no'

It’s customary for the president of the United States to host the sitting NBA champions for a lunch and meet-and-greet at the White House. Don’t expect this tradition to carry forward for the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors.

Raptors guard Danny Green spoke about a number of topics on the latest episode of “Inside the Green Room,” and was asked what the team’s response would be if they were invited by Donald Trump.

“I just don’t think that we accept, to put it politely,” Green said.

“I try to respect everybody in every field that they do, regardless of how crazy that things are, but he makes it really hard. He makes it very, very tough to respect how he goes about things and does things. To put it politely, I think it’s a hard no.”

“I’m sure he’s going to take his invite back now, if we do decide [to go]...that’s fine.”

Danny Green believes the Toronto Raptors would reject a formal invite to the White House due to Donald Trump's policies and conduct. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Trump has feuded constantly with professional athletes throughout his presidential reign, taking aim at Colin Kaepernick for protesting police brutality and racial inequality.

More specifically in this case, Trump also rescinded an invite to the Golden State Warriors in 2017 after Steph Curry expressed hesitation about potentially visiting, while Steve Kerr has been an open critic of his policies. LeBron James has called Trump a “bum” before, and NBA stars of this era often haven’t been welcomed by this administration.

If Trump gets wind of Green’s comments, which we’ll bet that he does, expect the Raptors to get the cold shoulder from the president.

