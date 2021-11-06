Toronto Raptors waive Sam Dekker in move to get under luxury tax

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
In this article:
It was a numbers game and Sam Dekker was on the wrong side of it.

Saturday, the Toronto Raptors officially waived the journeyman Dekker just before his contract guarantee date. Dekker had appeared in one game for the Raptors this season, and this move drops them to 14 players on the roster.

This move was all about the money — there are 13 million reasons for the Raptors to get under the luxury tax line.

With one of those 14 roster spots, Toronto will bring Pascal Siakam back into the rotation on Sunday against the Nets.

Toronto Raptors waive Sam Dekker in move to get under luxury tax originally appeared on NBCSports.com

