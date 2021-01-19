Toronto Raptors waive third-string centre Alex Len

The Toronto Raptors waived centre Alex Len, the team announced in a statement released on Tuesday.

Len signed with the Raptors in November on a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum after the departures of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. Len was expected to provide frontcourt depth as a third-string centre behind Aron Baynes and Chris Boucher. He wasn’t spectacular in his minutes by any means, but wasn’t that far behind Baynes, who continues to be the starting option for Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

Alex Len failed to make an impact in limited action with the Raptors. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old from Ukraine played 76 minutes across seven appearances this season, including two starts. His most memorable contribution was in the Raptors’ first win against the New York Knicks, when he came off the bench and hit three corner 3s. Len averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Considering the Raptors are already short in the frontcourt, it seems unlikely Len would be cut without a subsequent move to address the centre position. Boucher has been exceptional off the bench but he is alone in his efforts, with Baynes and Len combining for minimal contributions with the starting five.

