Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat live stream: how to watch the NBA online

On the final day of the regular season, Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors head to South Beach to take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 14. The game will be played inside the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Raptors will not be playing in the postseason. Instead, Toronto will spend this offseason figuring out how to build around Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett, and Quickley. The Heat, on the other hand, have qualified for the postseason. Their postseason will likely begin in the Play-In Tournament. Last season, Miami went to the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed, so the Heat know what it takes to win these big games.

The NBA game between the Raptors and the Heat will air on Bally Sports Sun and Sportsnet ONE. Those are local networks for each region, meaning only the residents in that area have access to the game. Out-of-market fans can watch the Raptors take on the Heat with NBA League Pass. If you subscribe to Sling TV, you can add NBA League Pass to your plan for an additional cost. Scroll below to find out how to watch NBA games from anywhere.

Watch the Raptors vs. Heat live stream on Sling TV

Watch the NBA regular season and playoffs with a subscription to Sling TV. As a live TV streaming service, Sling TV does not require a cable box. Sling TV also has flexible channel lineups, meaning you don’t have to pay for networks you don’t like. With customizable extras and no long-term plans, Sling TV is a great option for those looking to cut the cord.

Orange and Blue are the two Sling plans available for purchase. Orange and Blue have monthly costs of $40 and $45, respectively. Orange has 32 total channels, while Blue has 42 channels, with the latter having ABC, NBC, and Fox. However, basketball fans will want to sign up for Orange since it includes the NBA’s three national networks: ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. Adding NBA League Pass to Sling Orange is the perfect option for NBA fans. Sling also gives the option to bundle Orange and Blue for $60 per month. And 50% will be taken off your first month’s purchase.

Watch the Raptors vs. Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you plan to stream the game from abroad, there could be some issues with your connection. Your internet could be susceptible to geo-blocking, phishing scams, and malware attacks. Before you stream the game abroad, download a virtual private network (VPN), which will help you avoid regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a smoother streaming experience.

Out of all the VPNs, our top pick is NordVPN. A NordVPN subscription gives internet users more security and privacy. NordVPN will ensure the best VPN connection speeds possible. Even though NordVPN does not feature a free trial, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so try it risk-free.

