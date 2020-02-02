Raptors' commentator rips Bulls coach for calling timeout late on Super Bowl Sunday

If you weren’t aware already, Jack Armstrong — a commentator for the Toronto Raptors who consistently becomes the star of the broadcasts for TSN — is a busy guy. The 57-year-old has things to do and people to see, especially when the biggest football game of the year is about to get started.

Armstrong made that abundantly clear during Sunday afternoon’s broadcast of Toronto’s dominant victory over the Chicago Bulls. With the Raptors up 25 and just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Bulls head coach Jim Boylen decided to call a timeout.

Armstrong was having none of it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Raptors announcer is fed up with Jim Boylen for calling a timeout with 1 minute left in a 25 point blowout 😅



"It's Super Bowl Sunday, I want to get out of here!" - Jack Armstrong pic.twitter.com/cZn1in2PTP — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 2, 2020

“What are you doing? I’ve know Jim a long... Like, seriously, like, what strategy are you talking?” Armstrong said. “It’s a 25-point blowout. There’s a minute-four left. It’s Super Bowl Sunday. I want to get out of here!”

He wasn’t done just yet, though.

“What strategic adjustment are you making stuck 25? Come on, man. This is just... Come on. Really?”

With Toronto up 25 and just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Jack Armstrong wasn't happy with the unnecessary delay forced by Jim Boylen. (Getty Images)

Matt Devlin, Armstrong’s broadcast partner and the regular television play-by-play commentator for the Raptors, tried to argue that this was a teaching moment for Boylen’s team throughout the rant. Armstrong, in hilarious fashion, essentially didn’t even give Devlin the opportunity to make his point.

Terence Davis finished with 31 points to lead the Raptors to the 129-102 victory, their 11th in a row.

Despite the delay, we can only hope that Armstrong got where he needed to br in time to see the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle in Super Bowl LIV.

Story continues

More Super Bowl content on Yahoo Sports