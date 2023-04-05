Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (4/5)

The 54-25 Boston Celtics make the trip back to their home court of TD Garden to host the 40-39 Toronto Raptors Wednesday evening. The Celtics hope to get back in the win column after dropping a game to the Philadelphia 76ers, while Toronto hopes to win their third in a row after two victories over the Charlotte Hornets.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, no report had been issued since their game the night before, but then, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) was out, Jaylen Brown (back) and Payton Pritchard (heel) were questionable, and Robert Williams III (knee) was out.

For the Raptors, Gary Trent, Jr. (back) is doubtful, and Otto Porter, Jr. (foot) is out.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart

Derrick White

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet

Scottie Barnes

OG Anunoby

Pascal Siakam

Jakob Poeltl

How to watch or stream

Story continues

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 4/5/23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire