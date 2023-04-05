Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (4/5)
The 54-25 Boston Celtics make the trip back to their home court of TD Garden to host the 40-39 Toronto Raptors Wednesday evening. The Celtics hope to get back in the win column after dropping a game to the Philadelphia 76ers, while Toronto hopes to win their third in a row after two victories over the Charlotte Hornets.
If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.
Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.
Injuries of note
For the Celtics, no report had been issued since their game the night before, but then, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) was out, Jaylen Brown (back) and Payton Pritchard (heel) were questionable, and Robert Williams III (knee) was out.
For the Raptors, Gary Trent, Jr. (back) is doubtful, and Otto Porter, Jr. (foot) is out.
Likely starting lineups
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart
Derrick White
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Toronto Raptors
Fred VanVleet
Scottie Barnes
OG Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Jakob Poeltl
How to watch or stream
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: 4/5/23
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ
