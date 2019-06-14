Raptors are shattering merchandise sales record after NBA title

Following their first championship in franchise history, Raptors merch is flying off the shelves. (Photo by Daniel Gluskoter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Over the last two months as the Toronto Raptors marched towards their first championship in franchise history, the team’s bandwagon filled out enormously.

As the lone Canadian team in the NBA, the Raptors received support from across the country and all over the globe. In fact, according to the official Twitter account of TSN Public Relations, the broadcast of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night had an average audience of 7.7 million viewers to make “it the most-watched NBA game on record in Canada.”

Additionally, it has been reported that 44% of the country’s population tuned in to watch some part of the game.

Now that the Raptors have made history, it appears that these new fans, the die-hards from day one and all those in between, want to get their hands on their team’s threads.

According to Blake Murphy of The Athletic, the Raptors broke an NBAStore merchandise sales record on Friday. Post-championship sales from NBAStore.com and NBAStore.ca are up an astounding 80% over the previous record and 100% from last year, as of Friday afternoon.

The madness hasn’t only occurred amongst online shoppers, though. The line for the team store inside Scotiabank Arena has remained long throughout the day, as well.

Sixteen hours after the game: This is the lineup to get into the team store at Scotiabank Arena. pic.twitter.com/M3LfubN5et — SeanFitz_Gerald (@SeanFitz_Gerald) June 14, 2019

With the team’s championship parade in Toronto scheduled for Monday, it looks like people want to be decked out in the official colours for the celebration in the streets.

