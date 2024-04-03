Toronto plays Minnesota on 6-game road skid

Toronto Raptors (23-52, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (52-23, second in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -15; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will attempt to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Raptors take on Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have gone 27-10 at home. Minnesota is the NBA leader in team defense, allowing 106.2 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Raptors are 10-26 on the road. Toronto averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 10-18 when winning the turnover battle.

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 49.0% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 44.8% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 97-94 in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Raptors. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 111.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points per game.

Raptors: 0-10, averaging 102.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), Gary Trent Jr.: out (rest), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), Ochai Agbaji: out (hip), Jontay Porter: out (personal reasons), D.J. Carton: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.