Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens, 10/11/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens, 10/11/2023
Nothing is stopping the Diamondbacks so far this postseason.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates as the Aces and Liberty square off in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
The Astros are moving on to face the Rangers after a 3-2 victory Wednesday in Minnesota.
On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give you their thoughts from the Thunder/Spurs preseason game that saw rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama take each other on before revealing their lists of the 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the season.
The science was often the reason, but Dumars said the data has turned — that injuries aren’t increased by playing on back-to-backs, but player effectiveness has been affected.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals three forwards he's avoiding in drafts for the upcoming NBA season.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL. The hosts start with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos, and whether or not Payton may consider tanking the rest of the season after a brutal start. Next, the group discuss what changed in the Indianapolis Colts front office to extend Jonathan Taylor after a drawn out negotiation process. Charles believes the front office was impressed by Anthony Richardson's start, and they believed they could compete with Taylor playing. Next, the trio dive into the Carolina Panthers locker room and Frank Reich's comments about David Tepper's hands-on ownership style. The group give their thoughts on Bryce Young and whether or not it's time to panic before discussing Tepper and how his aggressive style matches with some other owners like Jerry Jones. Justin Jefferson is on IR, leading the hosts to wonder if Kirk Cousins could be traded, and Van Jefferson is headed to the Atlanta Falcons, showing the Los Angeles Rams' confidence in rookie Puka Nacua. Finally, Charles discusses his piece on whether or not Brock Purdy is an MVP candidate, and Jason and Jori give their thoughts on why Purdy isn't getting the acclaim he should be.
The NFL is reportedly considering a fine for the 49ers' tight end because of the vulgar message on his shirt.
Paulo Costa is still scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. Whether he makes it to the post will depend upon his health.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Corey Seager passed Barry Bonds for the most walks in a Division Series on Tuesday. The Rangers' slugger was walked nine times in three ALDS games against the Orioles.
Taylor Swift might be popular, but she's not as popular as the Dallas Cowboys.
Each team sits at 1-4 and has some enticing players it could trade. That group might include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Kansas won't face a postseason ban while its Level I allegations were downgraded to Level II.
Who are the most polarizing NBA players of the 2023-24 fantasy basketball draft season?
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin hands off the Week 6 overview of NFL backfields dealing with injuries and other question marks.
If the rise of Tom Brady from late-round draft pick to franchise savior was an enjoyable story, something close to it may be unfolding again in San Francisco.