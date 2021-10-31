Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/30/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/30/2021
John Tavares had a goal and two assists and Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his first victory with Toronto in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. “Some mixed emotions,” Muzzin said.
Brian Snitker watched Ian Anderson dominate Houston for five no-hit innings. The Braves manager saw too many flaws to trust the rookie right-hander a third time through the Astros’ order. Despite a troublingly short-handed pitching staff that could use as much length as possible from its starters, Snitker pulled Anderson with a 1-0 lead after five innings of Friday night's Game 3 of the World Series.
Alexander Kerfoot (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/30/2021
John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/30/2021
SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk, has been shuttling NASA astronauts to and from the ISS for six-month shifts.
Former President Donald Trump asked to attend Saturday’s World Series Game 4 in Atlanta, and was not “invited” by Yankees president Randy Levine or MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, as he claimed.
Former president Donald Trump, returning to a region that dealt him a defeat during his reelection bid in 2020, attended Game 4 of the World Series.
Remy, 68, threw out the first pitch on at the AL wild-card game between the Red Sox and Yankees on Oct. 5.
Back-to-back homers by Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler in the seventh inning powered Atlanta to a 3-2 victory and a 3-1 Series lead over the Astros.
Wins on Saturday moved both Notre Dame and Wake Forest into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Georgia remains No. 1.
NFL linemen TJ Lang and Taylor Lewan had comments Saturday on Michigan football's loss to Michigan State.
Astros pitcher Cristian Javier falters in seventh inning as Astros fall to the Braves in Game 4 of the World Series.
The Atlanta Braves took on the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park.
Former Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy reportedly died of cancer Saturday night, prompting an outpouring of tributes for a beloved member of the community.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 9? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Michigan State moves up a notch to No. 6 in the USA TODAY Coaches poll following its huge win against Michigan. U-M slipped four places to No. 10.
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy died of cancer Saturday night at age 68, per a report.
Game 5 of the 2021 World Series will be just the sixth MLB game to ever be played on Halloween. Heres a history of those freaky Fall Classic contests.
Eddie Rosario? Robbie Ray? Kris Bryant? Here's a look at some of the top free agents the Dodgers could pursue this winter.
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman believes Atlanta's third base coach Ron Washington is deserving of the A's managerial job.