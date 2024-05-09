Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit.
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
Nonexistent negotiations and missed opportunities for reconciliation between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have the sport stuck in place.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, began this season in Triple-A.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
Keefe took over from Mike Babcock in November 2019.
The Charlotte Hornets announced on Thursday morning that it hired Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, who will join the team once Boston's playoff run is complete.
Hamlin held off Kyle Larson over the final 15 laps.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
The NHL's Board of Governors approved the $1.2 billion sale of the Arizona Coyotes to Ryan Smith in April.
The Cardinals' nightmare season continues.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your mailbag questions in the first May edition of The Cheap Seats.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Appreciate 'Inside the NBA' while it's still here, because if this goes away, there may never be anything as good again.