Toronto faces Washington, aims to end home skid

Washington Wizards (15-63, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (24-53, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Washington looking to stop its eight-game home losing streak.

The Raptors have gone 17-30 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 5-10 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wizards have gone 11-38 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 6-34 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raptors' 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Wizards allow. The Raptors average 113.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 118.6 the Raptors give up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 112-109 on March 24, with Corey Kispert scoring 18 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kispert is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 20.0 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 1-9, averaging 101.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), Bruce Brown: out (knee), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), Jontay Porter: out (personal reasons), D.J. Carton: out (ankle).

Wizards: Richaun Holmes: out (toe), Isaiah Livers: out for season (hip), Tyus Jones: out (back), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle), Landry Shamet: out (calf), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.