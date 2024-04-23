Toronto and Boston meet with series tied 1-1

Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Maple Leafs -113, Bruins -107; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Boston Bruins in game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-2 in the last matchup.

Toronto is 12-13-3 against the Atlantic Division and 46-26-10 overall. The Maple Leafs have scored 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Boston is 47-20-15 overall and 19-6-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have committed 332 total penalties (four per game) to rank seventh in league play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 69 goals and 38 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 47 goals and 63 assists for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk has scored three goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Bobby McMann: day to day (lower-body), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), William Nylander: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

Bruins: Justin Brazeau: out (upper-body), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.