Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (4-7, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-6, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (1-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (0-2, 7.71 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -115, Mariners -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.

Toronto is 5-6 overall and 1-0 at home. The Blue Jays have a 1-0 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Seattle has gone 1-3 on the road and 4-7 overall. The Mariners are 1-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has a home run, six walks and five RBI while hitting .290 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mitch Haniger has two doubles, a home run and four RBI for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 6-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .204 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Cody Bolton: 15-Day IL (general medical issue), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.