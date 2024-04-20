Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres play in game 2 of series

Toronto Blue Jays (11-9, third in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (11-11, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-0, 1.05 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -115, Blue Jays -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has a 5-7 record at home and an 11-11 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 4.04 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Toronto is 5-6 in road games and 11-9 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 2-1 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has two doubles and six home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Justin Turner has seven doubles and two home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 11-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.