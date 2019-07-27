Blue Jays reportedly asked Yankees for Torres in Stroman trade talk

The Toronto Blue Jays are asking for quite the return when it comes to pitcher Marcus Stroman. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

If the Toronto Blue Jays trade Marcus Stroman, it’s sounding like it certainly won’t be for anything less than top-dollar.

In their trade talks with the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays have reportedly asked for All-Star infielder Gleyber Torres and highly regarded pitching prospect Deivi Garcia, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

It was additionally stated, however, that Toronto’s asking price was too steep for Bronx Bombers general manager Brian Cashman. The longtime team executive did claim, though, that nobody on the squad is off limits.

"I wouldn't say anybody is untouchable," Cashman said. "I would just say some are more realistic than others. If you are going to play in certain waters, there is going to be only a smaller category of legitimate options that I would be interested in with certain guys."

Named MLB Pipeline’s top shortstop prospect prior to his rookie campaign in 2018, Torres has been as good as advertised. The 22-year-old has already been named an All-Star twice, while also posting back-to-back 20 home run seasons. He’s currently hitting an impressive .294/.361/.514 through 94 games in 2019.

Garcia, the 20-year-old right-handed pitcher who Toronto was reportedly interested in, actually has a lot in common with the current Jays ace. He too is trying to overcome stereotypes that come with being a diminutive pitcher. Billed at 5-foot-9, 163lbs., he is New York’s number one prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

While it seems as though Toronto’s demands have been ambitious to this point, there is no harm in aiming high with the MLB Trade Deadline still days away.

