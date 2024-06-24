Toronto Blue Jays: Joey Votto missed Dunedin games last week with lower back tightness

Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has missed time because of lower back tightness, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Monday.

But Schneider said Votto is feeling better and expected to return to game action later this week for the Dunedin Blue Jays as part of his rehab assignment.

Votto hasn't played since last Wednesday, when he walked and popped out in two plate appearances during Dunedin's game against the Daytona Tortugas, the Reds' Low-A affiliate.

Joey Votto of the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training

Schneider said earlier last week that the six-time National League All-Star was "actually getting pretty close to playing in games" for the big-league team, having recently made "the most progress in quite some time."

Votto has been recovering from an ankle injury. Toronto signed Votto in March to a minor-league deal.

Over 17 seasons with the Reds, he hit .294 with 356 home runs. The Reds are scheduled to visit the Jays in Toronto in August.

