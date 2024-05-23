Toronto awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the U.S., with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the U.S., with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026.
Davis wants to know why there's a problem with $100K sponsorships for Aces players while Caitlin Clark reportedly has an 8-figure deal with Nike.
The Mavericks won a game with 14 lead changes.
The All-NBA selection was the sixth for Jokić, who was awarded his third MVP trophy in four seasons on May 8.
Maybe not what Yankees fans want to hear ahead of Juan Soto's free agency.
"We're not always going to agree, and there's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is," Mahomes said.
The Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky clash was originally going to be aired on NBA TV.
Griner will be re-evaluated "in the coming weeks," per the Mercury.
Candace Parker announces her retirement from women's basketball after 16 seasons in the WNBA and a stellar college career at Tennessee.