Toronto Argonauts claim DeShone Kizer’s negotiating rights

DeShone Kizer is currently a man without an NFL country. To continue his football career, Kizer may have to go to a different one.

Via 3downnation.com, the Toronto Argonauts have claimed the negotiating rights for the 2017 second-round pick who was cut earlier this week by the Raiders and went unclaimed on waivers.

Kizer started 15 games for the Browns in 2017, a season that ended with the Browns failing to get a single win. Traded to the Packers in 2018, Green Bay waived Kizer when the offseason roster was reduced to 53 last September. The Raiders then claimed Kizer on waivers.

In the weeks before the 2017 draft, Kizer made waves by comparing himself to Tom Brady and Cam Newton. Kizer claimed that the quote was taken out of context, even though it wasn’t. Kizer then said he stands by what he said.

The controversy quickly became forgotten in a haze of losses that littered his rookie season, as it became obvious that, as to the first four quarterbacks taken that year, the second and third are superstars (Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson) and the first and fourth are not (Mitch Trubisky and Kizer). And even though the Browns didn’t take their quarterback with Mahomes and Watson still on the board, Cleveland’s 2018 quarterback has candidly acknowledged that the Browns in 2017 should have used the first overall pick not on Myles Garrett but on Mahomes.

Kizer becomes the first of the top four 2017 quarterbacks to be out of the league. It remains to be seen in this crazy 2020 offseason whether he gets another chance in the NFL. If/when the CFL resumes play, his best chance to develop as a professional may be to head north of the border, especially since the American alternative leagues continue to crap out.

