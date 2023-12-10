Tennessee tornado sparks explosion and fireball as storms sweep through Madison
Tornado sparks explosion and fireball as storms sweep through TennesseePhillip Lee Dixon
It's time to dig deep this week, as the focus is on adding lightly rostered players who could still pop on your fantasy basketball team.
It’s Giannis and Dame vs. Tyrese Haliburton and the upstart Pacers, and LeBron vs. Zion in Las Vegas with a chance to compete for the NBA Cup on the line.
The Cowboys and Eagles play a huge game on Sunday night.
History repeated itself on Friday in Evanston.
Lee Dort was arrested Sunday morning on Vanderbilt’s campus after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
The Lions are now 8-2 for the first time since 1962.
Fresh off a bye week and armed with new talent on defense, the 49ers looked very much like Super Bowl contenders against the league's hottest team.
If you had under 28 on Army vs. Navy, it'll be a long night.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Ohtani's deal is worth more than certain NHL teams right now.
The Lakers stormed to the in-season tournament title and many enjoyed the ride. But now that it’s over, everything will be up for review and improvement.
Ohtani reportedly agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
Ohtani, the two-way phenom who has been far and away the most valuable player in baseball the past three seasons, announced the deal via Instagram on Saturday.
Mike McCarthy was back in the Cowboys' facility on Friday.
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
The NFC East could be all but decided Sunday.
Williams has long been considered the prize of this class, but Maye has turned it into a tug-of-war that all boils down to some key factors.
"I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting."
While it feels like Haliburton has come out of nowhere to add himself to the crop of young talent ready to take over the league, it feels a little like déjà vu as well, with the comparisons to Steve Nash being inevitable ... and fitting.