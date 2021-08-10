Tornado touchdowns reported in western suburbs
Northern Illinois had at least 15 reports of tornados, according to Meteorologist Tracy Butler.
A fisherman nearly released his record-breaking catch – which Missouri officials called a “rare feat.”
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight Thursday, were asked to leave a second New York flight on Friday morning.
While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.
Internet celebrities chasing clout have flocked to her village in the province of Guangdong, staying till late and trying to steal fruit as souvenirs.
Scott Roe, 39, who ploughed into a mother and daughter in Bedworth, Warwickshire, and left them seriously injured, walked free from court after being handed a suspended prison sentence.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed the release of a killer who served four decades in prison for the murder of a developmentally disabled California man who was buried alive, officials said Monday. Newsom took no action last Friday on the state parole board's latest decision granting parole to David Weidert, his office said Monday, meaning that Weidert, 58, is now eligible for release. Weidert received a life sentence for killing 20-year-old Fresno-area resident Michael Morganti in 1980 to cover up a $500 burglary.
‘Two young men found her on a remote road, alone, unconscious, broken and bleeding. Without their help, she surely would have died’
Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, ther
Claims that images show police officer Michael Fanone carrying a Confederate flag at the U.S. Capitol are false. The photos show Kevin Seefried.
“I’m a dead man,” the pastor told his wife in a phone call from jail, police say.
Failing kidneys and a declining cognitive function made the disgraced financier’s final year in prison a whirlwind of suffering
Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.
Another tantrum in the sky over face mask rules, and this one in Florida on Thursday afternoon turned violent.
An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers of a place to live.
A Washington state inmate was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison after he murdered his sister's rapist who was housed in the same cell.
Quan Hongchan's village has been sealed off after being mobbed by people searching for selfies.
French was part of a three-officer Community Safety Team that pulled over a car due to expired plates, police say
Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department announced in a Monday press release. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Officers had stopped a vehicle Saturday with two men and a woman inside just after 9 p.m., when a male passenger opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday.
"You can help him if you want," he told onlookers, according to officials.
Woman sues Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexual assault when she was 17