Tornado-proof your roof with this 'relatively simple' method

As the recent Barrie, Ont., tornado showed, twisters can cause quite a bit of structural damage to your home, especially to your roof.

Mark Robinson, Storm Hunter and a meteorologist at The Weather Network, says it's important to make sure the roof stays intact during a tornado so the rest of your house isn't impacted.

"There's a relatively simple and cheap method to ensure this happens," said Robinson.

He spoke with Dr. Greg Kopp, ImpactWX Research Chair in Severe Storms Engineering, lead researcher with the Northern Tornadoes Project, and professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Western University, on the vulnerabilities of homes during twisters and what you can do to tornado-proof your roof.

Watch the video above to get the full details from Robinson and Kopp