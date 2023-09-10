Torn Achilles feared for J.K. Dobbins

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins left Sunday's game with an injury and the first update on his condition is a bad one.

NFL Media reports that Dobbins is feared to have a torn Achilles. Dobbins left the game after catching a pass in the third quarter.

If the injury is confirmed, Dobbins will miss the rest of the 2023 season. Dobbins missed all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL and he was limited to eight games last season while dealing with further knee problems.

Justice Hill and Gus Edwards are the other backs for the Ravens, who lead the Texans 22-6 in the fourth quarter.