Torino Slap €35-40M Price Tag On Inter Milan Target Amidst Napoli Interest

Torino are set to demand in excess of €35 million for defender Alessandro Buongiorno, as Inter Milan weigh up a move for him.

According to Italian television broadcaster Sport Mediaset, and via FCInterNews.it, the Granata are reluctant to part with the highly-rated Italian international and want to maximise his value should they sell.

Inter have shown an interest in the 25-year-old and in addition to the price tag being a restriction on the Nerazzurri’s hopes of landing him, they must now also compete with Napoli for his signature.

The Partenopei are thought to be serious contenders for Buongiorno, particularly following the appointment of Antonio Conte as coach, and the former Inter tactician is keen to secure a new defender as his first priority.

Napoli’s chances of landing Buongiorno are also boosted by their willingness to offer striker Giovanni Simeone in exchange to bring down the transfer fee set at between €35m and €40m.

Buongiorno made his debut for Torino in 2018 and has gone on to feature 109 times for the Granata, whilst also earning three caps for Italy.