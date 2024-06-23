Torino Ramp Up Pursuit Of Teenage Inter Milan Striker – Lecce, Parma & Cagliari Also Keen

Torino Ramp Up Pursuit Of Teenage Inter Milan Striker – Lecce, Parma & Cagliari Also Keen

Torino are ready to ramp up their pursuit of Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper La Stampa, via FCInterNews. The outlet note that Lecce, Parma, and Cagliari are also keen on signing the 18-year-old.

Inter striker Francesco Pio Esposito got his first experience in senior football last season.

The 18-year-old came through the youth ranks at Inter. He had starred for the Primavera or Under-19 team in the season prior to last.

Pio Esposito may have only scored three goals for Spezia last campaign.

However, the teenage striker impressed with his overall performances for the Ligurian side.

The sense is that, after a positive first campaign in senior football spent in Serie B, Pio Esposito would be ready to try his hand in the top flight.

And there would be no shortage of Serie A clubs hoping to bring the teenage striker in.

According to La Stampa, Torino are hoping to be the club that wins the race for Pio Esposito’s signature.

Torino Ramp Up Pursuit Of Inter Striker Francesco Pio Esposito

According to La Stampa, striker is an area in which Torino want to make a signing this summer.

Last season, former Atalanta, Napoli, and Sampdoria striker Duvan Zapata was the Granata’s main talisman in attack.

The veteran Colombian international was a physical focal point in attack for the Piedmontese side.

But according to La Stampa, Torino are keen to sign another player with a similar profile, both for holdup play and for goals.

And according to the Turin-based newspaper, Pio Esposito is the tall, physical striker that Torino want to sign.

The newspaper anticipate that the Granata will make a move for the teenage striker soon.

However, Torino are far from the only club keen on Pio Esposito, La Stampa report. The newspaper report that Lecce, Cagliari, and newly-promoted Parma are also eyeing the Inter striker up.