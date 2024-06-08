Torino president responds to Buongiorno-Milan question: “I didn’t hear the knock”

Alessandro Buongiorno has been on the radar of several big clubs since the start of this past season, including AC Milan. However, Torino president Urbano Cairo is notoriously difficult to negotiate with, as confirmed by his comment last night.

Several credible outlets have reported that Milan made a concrete attempt to sign Buongiorno in January amid their defensive crisis. However, Cairo rejected their proposals and decided to keep the star defender instead.

During yesterday’s event for the launch of the book ‘There is only one president’, which is about Silvio Berlusconi, several well-known faces were present including Cairo. Speaking to reporters present, as cited by MilanNews, he shared his thoughts on the Buongiorno-Milan links.

“Buongiorno? I would be very happy if he stayed with us because he’s our ideal captain, he has been with us for 18 years and it would be ideal. Did Milan knock in January? I didn’t hear the knock, maybe they didn’t knock hard enough,” he stated.

The comments were clearly made in a joking manner, as Cairo himself confirmed in January that Milan were interested and even that a dinner took place. On the other hand, he always made it clear that the centre-back wasn’t on the market.