Torino open talks for Orlando City striker McGuire

Torino director Davide Vagnati is looking to the MLS for goals and has opened talks for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire, reports detail.

The Granata did fairly well under Ivan Juric in their final season under the Croatian coach, finishing ninth in the Serie A table, just off the European spots. With a new project ready to begin, the club are hard at work planning out the summer transfer window.

Torino have to rebuild their attack this summer, with the only player staying being Duvan Zapata. Pietro Pellegri will likely be sold and Antonio Sanabria has failed to impress, forcing Vagnati to find some reinforcements for the frontline.

Torino open talks for Orlando City striker

Page 17 of today’s Tuttosport details how Vagnati has contacted the agents of Orlando City striker McGuire to start exploring a possible move to Torino this summer, interested in snapping up the American forward.

With only six months left on his contract with the MLS outfit, the 23-year-old can leave the club for around €4m, making a deal accessible for the Granata.