Torino looking at Scotland international McKenna

Torino are being linked with Scotland international defender Scott McKenna, who is currently on loan at FC Copenhagen from Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, as his contract is due to expire on June 30.

According to Calciomercato.com, Serie A side Torino have made initial contact to discuss potential terms with his agent.

McKenna has 33 senior caps for Scotland and is part of the squad currently preparing for the EURO 2024 tournament opener against Germany on Friday.

Toro targeting McKenna

A product of the Aberdeen youth academy, he moved to England for Nottingham Forest in 2020 at a cost of €3.27m.

He was loaned to FC Copenhagen in the January transfer window, where he was able to play in the Champions League.

Torino need defenders because there is a bidding war between Napoli and Juventus for Alessandro Buongiorno, while Perr Schuurs is taking far longer than expected to recover from his knee injury.