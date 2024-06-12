Torino Look At Summer Swoop For Sheffield Wednesday Target

Torino are in contact with the representatives of Sheffield Wednesday target Duncan McGuire to discuss a potential move this summer.

The 23-year-old striker had several Championship clubs chasing him in the January transfer window.

The Orlando City forward arrived in England on deadline day with a view to joining one of his English suitors in Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.

However, a deal was never agreed upon and the forward returned to the United States.

Sheffield Wednesday still retain an interest in McGuire but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he is also a player of interest for Torino.

The Italian club have taken note of the forward, who has scored five times in 13 MLS appearances this season.

Torino are in talks with the forward’s representatives over a potential summer switch to the Italian club.

McGuire has a contract with Orlando City until December and could be available for a cut-price fee this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Sheffield Wednesday make a concrete move to land the striker, as they are expected to back Danny Rohl in the summer window.