Torino Join Ever-Growing Queue For Promising Inter Milan Teenager

Torino is reportedly the latest Serie A club to join the race for young Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito.

The 18-year-old is the youngest of three brothers who developed among the club’s youth ranks. His older sibling Salvatore has already left the next, while Sebastiano remains on the Nerazzurri’s books.

The teenager spent the last campaign on loan at Spezia in what was his maiden professional experience. He managed to score three goals in Serie B.

His performances were promising enough to attract the interest of several suitors.

According to Sportitalia via FcInterNews, Italian clubs are still queuing up for the young attacker, with Torino becoming the latest side to be linked with a move for the rising starlet.

The Granata have recently appointed Paolo Vanoli as their new manager after parting ways with Ivan Juric.

The Italian tactician should be familiar with Esposito having coached in Serie B last season. He guided Venezia towards promotion at the end of the playoffs.

Nevertheless, Torino will be facing stern competition for the young striker’s signature.

Inter Milan Striker Francesco Pio Esposito Lands On Torino Shortlist

The list of the striker’s admirers includes another three Serie A clubs in the shape of Cagliari, Lecce and newly-promoted Parma.

Moreover, Sampdoria would be willing to offer Francesco Pio another crack at Serie B football next season after having hosted his brother Sebastiano on loan this term. The latter is now close to joining Empoli.

Despite being only 18 years of age, Esposito already has six caps with Italy U21. He managed to score two goals in the process.