Torino finally agree Vanoli deal with Venezia

Torino have finally agreed a deal to buy coach Paolo Vanoli out of his Venezia contract, paying €800,000, and he will be replaced on the Laguna by Eusebio Di Francesco.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the negotiations at last found a breakthrough late this evening and the contracts can all be signed on Wednesday.

Vanoli for Torino, Di Francesco to Venezia

It was no secret that Vanoli had accepted the Torino proposal and wanted to make this move after taking Venezia to promotion via the Serie B play-offs.

Equally, Venezia made it very clear there was a release clause in his contract set at €700,000 in Serie B and €1m in Serie A.

The two clubs discussed it for many days, but have finally come to a conclusion.

Once Vanoli is released to put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Torino, then Venezia can in turn hire former Frosinone coach Di Francesco as their new boss.