Tories turn fire on UN agency that ‘torpedoed’ Rwanda asylum plan

Rwanda protesters

Senior Tory MPs have turned on the United Nations’ refugee agency, accusing it of bias and hypocrisy over evidence that influenced the Supreme Court’s Rwanda judgment.

In throwing out the Government’s appeal, senior judges said extensive submissions by the UN High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR) were of “particular significance”.

Across the 56-page judgment, the UNHCR is mentioned 64 times, with the Supreme Court saying its evidence had the “greatest weight” given the agency’s “special expertise”.

But critics said the UNHCR was “not neutral” in the controversy that has left Rishi Sunak’s asylum policy in tatters.

The UN agency, with a £9 billion annual budget, was set up in 1950 in the aftermath of the Second World War to provide “vital protection and assistance” to refugees.

Its high commissioner is Filippo Grandi, who has been in post since 2016 and will serve until 2025, having twice been re-elected.

The UK contributes about 5 per cent of the UN’s total budget and is its fifth largest contributor.

But Tory MPs accused the UNHCR of double standards over its criticism of the Rwanda policy.

They pointed out that the UNHCR has flown asylum seekers from Libya to Rwanda, where claims for asylum are processed by the body.

It also runs camps in Rwanda for refugees fleeing conflicts in neighbouring countries, particularly from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.

The Supreme Court judgment acknowledges the role played by the UNHCR in putting in place an “emergency transport mechanism for asylum seekers from Libya” given safe haven in Rwanda.

The judges also recognised the UNHCR’s “institutional interest” in the Rwandan legal case, because of its firm belief that “asylum seekers and refugees should ordinarily be processed in the territory of the state where they arrive”. The Government’s Rwanda policy was in direct contradiction to that.

On Wednesday, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former cabinet minister, expressed his concern over the reliance on evidence supplied by the UNHCR.

“The weight given to the UNHCR throughout the judgment is odd,” said Sir Jacob.

“Why is its view preferred to our elected Government’s? That the UNHCR then processes Libyan refugees in Rwanda is bizarre and surely debases its evidence.”

Philip Davies, a senior back-bench Tory MP and member of the Common Sense Group, said: “The UNHCR are not an impartial bystander in this. They are in effect lobbying for their own particular view of the world.”

Mr Davies – who is married to Esther McVey, the new Cabinet minister and “common sense tsar” – said the senior judges had treated the UNHCR submission “as if it’s the gospel that we’ve all got to abide by”.

He added: “It seems to me the judges here are entering a political debate. They’re basically taking at face value everything that the UNHCR says as if its tablets come down from the mountains rather than a partial piece of propaganda.”

He also levelled an allegation of double standards at the UNHCR.

“The UN has been using Rwanda for years to process refugees,” he said, “There’s more than just a stench of hypocrisy, it’s positively reeking to be perfectly honest.”

Prof Richard Ekins KC, head of Policy Exchange’s Judicial Power Project and a professor of law at Oxford University, said: “The UNHCR is certainly not a neutral party in this dispute.

“It is bitterly opposed to the principle of Western states entering into agreements for processing of asylum claims and settlement of refugees in third countries – and its intervention in this case was obviously intended to torpedo the UK’s policy.”

He added: “Its criticism of the Rwandan asylum system is forceful, and obviously impressed the Supreme Court, but it is striking that the UNHCR has also acted on the premise that Rwanda is a safe state, making arrangements for refugees to be settled there.”

A UNHCR spokesman pointed out its role in the Rwanda legal case was not as a litigant but in its “capacity as the UN agency with the mandate to supervise the application of the 1951 Refugee Convention worldwide”.

A spokesman said its decision to send Libyan refugees to Rwanda was very different to the policy being proposed by the Government.

The spokesman said: “Regarding the evacuation of the most vulnerable refugees in Libya to Rwanda, this programme is emergency, temporary and voluntary in nature and serves a very specific, limited purpose.

“It is a facility for receiving refugees, on an emergency basis, whose human rights, and in some cases lives, are at immediate risk in Libya.

“It involves a limited number of asylum seekers and refugees who transit for a limited period … while a long-term solution is identified for them.

“The refugees who are evacuated … are not processed in the Rwandan asylum system, but by UNHCR.”