Tori Holmes signs with Mount St. Mary’s rugby

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning senior Tori Holmes made her college plans official Thursday with the sport she loves.

Holmes signed a letter of intent to play rugby at D-I Mount St. Mary’s at Corning High School’s cafeteria. In front of teammates, friends and family members Holmes spoke about her love of the game and thanked so many integral people who’ve helped her along the way on her journey.

A member of the Corning Rugby Club since the 8th grade, Holmes established herself as one of the top players in the entire state. In 2023, Holmes had the winning score at wing as Corning went on to win the state title. Holmes was also named to the NYS Girls Select Team earning the title of being the top player at her position in the state.

A National Honor Society member, Holmes is an International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate who also greatly volunteers in the community. Holmes started Operation Stairways, an organization that allows families separated by illness to reconnect through matching homemade blankets.

Tori also was recently awarded with the Total Founder’s Scholarship for attending Mount St. Mary’s 18 Sports takes you to the signing at Corning High School from Thursday afternoon.

