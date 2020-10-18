Torey Krug shares emotional farewell to Bruins fans on Instagram

Krug shares emotional farewell to B's fans on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Torey Krug is leaving Boston behind, but not before thanking the fans who supported him for eight years.

The former Bruins defenseman, who agreed to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract with the St. Louis Blues earlier this month in free agency, used Instagram Sunday to pen a heartfelt note to his Boston supporters.

"I am so grateful that Melanie and I could call Boston home for the last 8 years," Krug wrote. "I have no words to describe how much the city, my teammates, and the fans mean to us. The truth is, I was never a fan of these types of posts but felt it necessary as my only means to connect with you guys."

Krug wrote he "truly feel(s) terrible that I couldn’t help bring another Stanley Cup to Boston" but thanked the Bruins organization and his ex-teammates for the "amazing memories and what will be lifelong bonds."

The 29-year-old followed with a slideshow of some of his favorite photos with the Bruins.

Krug also showed Matt Grzelcyk some love Saturday on Twitter after the Bruins defenseman signed a four-year contract with Boston, so it sounds like he's in a nostalgic mood this weekend.

The business side of the NHL dictated that Krug wouldn't stay with the Bruins, however, as he admittedly wasn't close to re-signing with the team that landed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012.