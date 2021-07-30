Torey Krug has heartfelt reaction to David Krejci leaving Bruins

Krug, Bergeron react to David Krejci leaving Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Krejci announced Friday he is leaving the Boston Bruins to play in his native Czech Republic.

It's the end to a remarkable 15-year career in Boston that includes so many memorable moments, highlighted by three trips to the Stanley Cup Final and one championship in 2011.

Reaction to Krejci's decision from teammates past and present is beginning to pour in.

One of the first to acknowledge the news was former Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, who played seven full seasons with Krejci from 2013-14 through 2019-20.

This guy is all-time. An amazing teammate and an even better friend! Congrats on an amazing career as a Bruin! Good luck over there and enjoy your time with your family. https://t.co/4bmHGpr1pi — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) July 30, 2021

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron also shared his thoughts on Krejci's decision, via Steve Conroy of The Boston Herald:

Bergeron on 46: "David is not only an amazing teammate but he is a great friend. As much as we will miss him I couldn't be happier for him and his family to return home to Czech. Krech is a true Bruin, he embodied everything it meant to put on the Spoked-B." — steve conroy (@conroyherald) July 30, 2021