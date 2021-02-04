Torey Krug has great reaction to ex-Bruins teammate David Pastrnak's hat trick vs. Flyers

Krug has great reaction to Pastrnak's hat trick vs. Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Pastrnak could not be stopped by the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night as he propelled the Boston Bruins to victory with a hat trick.

Pastrnak scored 12 seconds into the game, then notched the Bruins' next two goals in the third period to tie it at 3 and force overtime.

Here's goal No. 1:

His second of the night:

David Pastrnak is definitely making up for lost time.



His second of the night. #NHLBruins







And then No. 3 for the hatty:

HAT TRICK DAVID PASTRNAK! 🎩🎩🎩





Old friend Torey Krug -- now with the St. Louis Blues -- watched Pastrnak's dominant performance, and all he could do was laugh.

That marks five goals in the last three games for Pasta.

Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winner in OT to bring Boston to 7-1-2 on the season. The B's will play the Flyers again Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.