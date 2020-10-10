Torey Krug admits he was 'not close' to remaining with Bruins in NHL free agency

Torey Krug admits he was 'not close' to remaining with Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Returning to the Boston Bruins just wasn't in the cards for Torey Krug.

The veteran defenseman agreed to sign a seven-year contract worth $45.5 million with the St. Louis Blues on Friday -- the first day of NHL free agency.

"To be honest, it was kind of not expected, but as the day went on it just seemed more and more like a perfect fit," Krug said during his introductory Blues conference call, via Blue Note Productions. "Going through some of the things that were available, with the roster the Blues have in place and the core group, it just seemed like a match made in heaven."

Krug also admitted that he was "not close" to remaining with the B's.

When asked to expand on that answer, Krug added, "There was just no communication. Nothing happened. Once the opportunity presented itself to be a Blue, I had to take the chance and jump on it."

The 29-year-old defenseman said he got an offer from the Bruins "about a year ago" and that they pulled it.

"It was pulled from me. I didn't have an offer," Krug said. "When they offer me a year ago and then it's gone, I don't know what I'm expected to do. Just being blunt and being honest with you, most people don't share that side of it, but it is what it is. I'm very thankful for the opportunity (the Bruins) gave me and I'm very thankful for the opportunity the Blues gave me."

Krug got his NHL start with the Bruins after they signed him as a college free agent out of Michigan State in 2012. He quickly became an important part of Boston's blue line with his consistent offensive production, effectiveness on the power play and leadership ability.

The Bruins do have some options following Krug's departure. They possess about $15 million in salary cap space, and they'd be smart to use it to pursue a top-six forward on the free agent market. Secondary scoring, particularly on the wings, is the Bruins' most glaring roster weakness right now.

There are several quality wingers still available in free agency, including Taylor Hall, Tyler Toffoli, Mike Hoffman, Evgenii Dadonov and Craig Smith. The Bruins reportedly have interest in Hall and Smith.