Toreros nearing D-I record entering 2020 season
(Stats Perform) - San Diego won't just chase another Pioneer Football League title this year, it will go after Division I history.
The Toreros have a 37-game league winning streak entering their 2020 schedule, which was announced Tuesday. That is the second-longest run in Division I history and two shy of the record set by Duquesne with 39 straight MAAC wins from 1999-2006.
After San Diego opens the season with two straight FCS non-league games, its first three PFL games are at Valparaiso (Sept. 26), against Butler (Oct. 3) and at Morehead State (Oct. 10).
The Toreros finished 9-3 under coach Dale Lindsey last season and have won six consecutive PFL championships and eight of the last nine.
2020 San Diego Schedule
Sept. 5, at UC Davis
Sept. 19, at Cal Poly
Sept. 26, at Valparaiso*
Oct. 3, Butler*
Oct. 10, at Morehead State*
Oct. 17, Stetson*
Oct. 24, Dayton*
Oct. 31, at Drake*
Nov. 7, Davidson*
Nov. 14, at Marist*
Nov. 21, Georgetown
*- PFL game