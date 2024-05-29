Torch run throughout downtown Topeka helps kick off Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are planning to carry the Special Olympics Kansas Flame of Hope across the Capital City.

Officers from six different agencies across Topeka will take part in the ceremonial flame passing through the city to raise awareness for Special Olympics Kansas. At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Washburn University Police Department, and Shawnee County Department of Corrections will carry the Special Olympics Kansas Flame of Hope during a 1.5 mile run, according to a news release from Special Olympics Kansas.

“For more than 40 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has been an integral part of the Special Olympics Movement,” Special Olympics Kansas President and CEO, John Lair said. “What started right here in Kansas has become an annual tradition all around the world.”

Kansas counties could receive federal help for damage caused by severe storms

This torch run is one way law enforcement agencies across the Sunflower State get ready for the annual Summer Games in Wichita. This event is one of many fundraising opportunities, like the Polar Plunge, Tip-A-Cop and Cover the Cruiser, according to the release.

The run will start at the Law Enforcement Center in Topeka where participants will make their way through the downtown area.

Participants will then run west on Fourth Street to Van Buren, turn left onto Van Buren, and run south on Van Buren to Eighth Street. They will pause at Eighth Street and Van Buren for a photo in front of the Capitol Building. Runners will begin again by turning left onto Eighth Street, heading east on Eighth Street to Kansas Ave. Turn left onto Kansas Ave and run north on Kansas Ave to Quincy and Fifth Street. They will turn right and loop around to end at the Law Enforcement Center.

According to the news release, the torch run finale will take place in Wichita on Friday, May 31 to kick off the Opening Ceremonies for the 2024 Special Olympics Summer Games at Maize High School.

