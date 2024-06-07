Torch Run gets local Special Olympics athletes fired up for Summer Games

Jun. 6—EFFINGHAM — Members of state and local law enforcement departments came together in Effingham this week to support the area's Special Olympics athletes by participating in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.

About 15 local Special Olympics athletes kicked off the event Wednesday morning by marching along Jefferson Avenue, beginning by the Effingham County Museum. The athletes carried the Special Olympics torch, the Flame of Hope, to the edge of downtown Effingham before handing it off to a group of runners that included members of law enforcement, who carried it to the next group waiting in Mattoon.

The almost 1,500-mile journey of the torch, which spans much of Illinois, began June 1 and concludes in Normal June 7 with the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games, which will take place June 7-9.

"It's for a good cause, and it's for the kids," Illinois State Trooper Andy Rath said Wednesday. "It's not that we have to. It's something we should do. I love this."

Rath has been coordinating the Effingham leg of the Torch Run for five years, and he said the fundraiser has been growing. This year, 20 runners, many of them members of law enforcement, signed up to carry the torch from Effingham to Mattoon.

"We gained a couple of extra ones, which is good, and I'm hoping we can build on that each year," Rath said. "When the athletes get to carry that torch, that's the best part."

Funds raised from the Torch Run are combined with the funds raised at other annual fundraisers held in the area, such as the Lake Sara Polar Plunge and the Lake Sara Dam Run. In addition to donations, some funds raised for Special Olympics Illinois every year come from the shirts sold during the Torch Run.

"Zach Storm with the sheriff's department helps me out with that, and each year it seems like we sell more and more," Rath said. "But the whole part that makes me happy is seeing each athlete show up and carry the torch, and that's never going to change."

Rath also said he'll never get tired of seeing the smiles on the faces of local Special Olympics athletes as they carry the torch past cheering supporters.

"It's great to see the community come out and cheer them on. It's a good feeling to have," he said.

In addition to raising funds for Special Olympics Illinois, Rath believes the Torch Run helps bring a "positive aspect" to law enforcement that the public doesn't always get to see.

"Usually, when you deal with law enforcement, it's not in a good way," he said.

Rath expressed his appreciation for the Effingham Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff's Office and the Effingham Fire Department for helping Illinois State Police coordinate the event and provide a safe escort for runners. He also thanked volunteers and residents from local businesses who cheered on the athletes as they made their way through the city.

"I know it's early in the morning," he said. "I can't thank them enough for taking the time to do this. It's a team effort, and it continues to grow."

Every athlete participating in the fundraiser had the chance to hold the torch during their walk through downtown Effingham Wednesday. Among them was Steven Cook, 13, of Effingham, who took part in the Torch Run for the first time this year and is preparing to make his first appearance at the Summer Games in Bloomington-Normal.

"I liked it. It was heavy," Cook said of the torch. "My first time doing the Olympics, it was still in COVID, so we had to do it at school."

Cook went to the Torch Run with his grandmother, Lisa Phillips, who recently learned about the fundraiser.

"I'm very proud of all the athletes. I thought it was amazing," Phillips said. "I didn't know it was this big. This is all new to us."

Phillips appreciated the community's support during the Torch Run and noted one local business, Taylor Law Offices, which gave athletes cookies after handing off the torch. They had some cookies specially prepared for Cook because his allergies prevent him from eating anything that contains eggs.

"Everybody kind of joined in to make this happen for the kids," she said.

Cook carried the torch Wednesday with his close friend and classmate, Keegan Ratermann. Phillips is looking forward to watching them compete together at the Summer Games.

"They've been in school together since preschool, in the same room, and now they're both 12 and 13," Phillips said. "Steven kind of looks after him, so they're almost like brothers."

Cook said he's particularly looking forward to competing in the softball throw this year.

While some participated in the Torch Run for the first time Wednesday, others have participated in the fundraiser for years. That includes athlete Karissa Bean, 28, of Effingham, who has been participating in the event for about 20 years with her mother, Tina Bean.

"It's very special. The support of law enforcement for our athletes is top-notch," Tina Bean said.

In addition to being the parent of a Special Olympics athlete, Tina Bean is a coach for the Effingham County Lightning basketball team. Although most of the team's players, like Karissa Bean, are from Effingham County, they also accept players from neighboring communities.

"We want everybody to be included," she said.

Karissa Bean said she enjoys getting the chance to carry the torch every year.

"I like to walk it," she said of the Torch Run route through downtown Effingham.

She's also excited to compete in the javelin throw at this year's Summer Games.

To donate to Special Olympics Illinois, visit https://www.soill.org, call Rath at 217-994-8585 or email andrew.rath@illinois.gov. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can call or email him for more information.

Nick Taylor can be reached at nick.taylor@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300132.